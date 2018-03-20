Liam Gallagher Announces 2018 North American Tour

Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher is returning to North America this spring to continue promoting last year's As You Were , his first-ever solo album.

He's announced a handful of shows in major markets that will begin at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on May 10 and end at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington, D.C., eight days later.

Gallagher's opening act on all dates, except for the last, will be Richard Ashcroft, the ex- Verve frontman who put out a solo record, These People , in 2016. You can see the list of shows below.

Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday at 10AM local time. You can get full details, including pre-sale information, at Gallagher's website .

Back in November, a month after the release of As You Were , Gallagher played nine shows in two and a half weeks in North America. He also did a high-profile set at Lollapalooza that ended after 20 minutes due to problems with his voice. Gallagher blamed it on the previous night's concert at one of the festival's pre-parties.

Since then, he's continued to make headlines for his ongoing feud with his brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel . As Christmas approached, Liam claimed that there had been a truce between the siblings and that they were planning to spend the holidays together. But he later admitted that he had made it all up in the hopes that it would lead to a reopening of communication between the fighting pair. When it didn't pan out as he had hoped, he went back to slagging him off in public, even as going as far as claiming that Noel was worse than Donald Trump .

Liam Gallagher 2018 North American Tour

5/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic Auditorium

5/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

5/13 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

5/14 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

5/16 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summer Stage

5/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

5/18 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre