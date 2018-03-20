Kansas Announce ‘Point of Know Return’ 40th Anniversary Tour

Kansas will mark the 40th anniversary of their hit 1977 Point of Know Return album with a run of tour dates featuring complete performances of the track listing in addition to hits and fan favorites.

The group's Point of Know Return anniversary dates follow an anniversary tour in honor of that album's predecessor, 1976's Leftoverture ; together, this period in Kansas' live history honors one of the more commercially and critically successful eras in the band's long career. As guitarist Rich Williams pointed out in a press release, it's all one long opportunity to celebrate with fans.

"After the success of the album Leftoverture , it was hard to imagine when we released Point of Know Return that this album would be even bigger, but it was," said Williams. "From the album artwork to the song ‘Dust in the Wind,’ the album Point of Know Return is really ingrained in rock 'n' roll history and even in popular culture. The past two years we have done around 80 select shows performing the album Leftoverture in its entirety. We have been blown away by the positive fan response. Our hope is that fans will enjoy this Point of Know Return Tour just as much, and hopefully even more!"

For singer Ronnie Platt, who entered the lineup in 2014 after the departure of original vocalist Steve Walsh, the tour offers a chance to perform some of his personal favorites — as well as lead the band through some pretty deep cuts.

"I often joke that I cannot be in charge of putting together a set list, because there are too many songs that I really want to perform. These shows, though, will be about as close as it gets," added Platt. "Of course, there will be hits like ‘Carry On Wayward Son,’ but to know we will be performing songs that Kansas has not performed live for twenty or thirty years, or even ever, that is just really exciting. It is going to be a lot of fun."

Look over the complete list of currently confirmed dates below, and visit Kansas' official site for further details and ticketing information.

Kansas Point of Know Return 40th Anniversary Tour

09/28 — Cobb Energy PAC — Atlanta, GA

09/29 — Ryman Auditorium — Nashville, TN

10/05 — Keswick Theatre — Glenside, PA

10/06 — Heinz Hall — Pittsburgh, PA

10/12 — Pabst Theater — Milwaukee, WI

10/13 — Chicago Theater — Chicago, IL

10/19 — Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland — Kansas City, MO

10/20 — Fabulous Fox Theater — St. Louis, MO

10/26 — The State Theatre — Kalamazoo, MI

10/27 — Fox Theater — Detroit, MI

11/02 — The Tobin Center for Performing Arts — San Antonio, TX

11/03 — Majestic Theater — Dallas, TX

11/09 — Taft Theatre — Cincinnati, OH

11/10 — Murat Theatre at Old National Centre — Indianapolis, IN

11/16 — The Paramount — Huntington, NY

11/17 — Hanover Theatre — Worcester, MA

11/23 — The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts — Wilkes-Barre, PA

11/24 — Modell PAC at the Lyric — Baltimore, MD

11/30 — Thomas Wolfe Auditorium — Asheville, NC

12/01 — The Township Auditorium — Columbia, SC

12/06 — Saenger Theatre — Mobile, AL

12/08 — Ruth Eckerd Hall — Clearwater, FL

12/14 — Peabody Auditorium — Daytona Beach, FL

12/15 — Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center — Fort Lauderdale, FL