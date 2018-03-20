Jack White Plays First Show in Nearly Two Years

Jack White is gearing up to tour in support of his upcoming Boarding House Reach LP — and worked out any last-minute kinks in the set list with a couple of small-scale performances at his Third Man Records in Nashville on March 15 and 16.

As will be the case with the rest of White's upcoming dates, cellphones were off-limits at the Third Man shows, so we aren't likely to see any video. But photos from the concerts have been posted at the Third Man website , and fans in attendance compiled set lists from the shows, which you can check out below.

Boarding House Reach , due out this Friday, marks White's first new solo studio album since 2014's Lazaretto . Of the album, which he's already teased with the pre-release cuts " Corporation " and " Over and Over and Over ," White has suggested it'll be wildly eclectic as well as very much of its moment. "The entire record, to me, is incredibly modern," he explained . "I wanted to take punk, hip-hop and rock 'n' roll, and funnel it all into a 2018 time capsule."

Jack White embarks on his 2018 tour April 19 in Detroit, and will remain on the road through at least late August. Check out a list of upcoming performances here , and look over his Third Man set lists below.

Jack White, Third Man Records, Nashville, 3/15/18

"Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground"

"Over and Over and Over"

"Corporation"

"Hypocritical Kiss"

"Connected by Love"

"Cannon"

"John the Revelator"

"Love Interruption"

"Lazaretto"

"Respect Commander"

"I Cut Like a Buffalo"

"Why Walk a Dog?"

"We’re Going to Be Friends"

"What’s Done Is Done"

"Ball and Biscuit"

"Ice Station Zebra"

"Sixteen Saltines"

"Steady, as She Goes"

Jack White, Third Man Records, Nashville, 3/16/18

"Battle Cry"

"Wasting My Time"

"Over and Over and Over"

"Why Walk a Dog?"

"Corporation"

"Fell in Love with a Girl"

"Connected by Love"

"Catch Hell Blues"

"Little Bird"

"Blunderbuss"

"Missing Pieces"

"Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground"

"Hypermisophoniac"

"Ice Station Zebra"

"Hello Operator"

"Respect Commander"

"Sixteen Saltines"

"I’m Slowly Turning Into You"

"Seven Nation Army"