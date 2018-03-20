Judas Priest Deliver the Goods in Youngstown: Photo Gallery

In just their second show with new guitarist Andy Sneap, Judas Priest proved they haven't lost any of the power and precision that has made them live legends.

Playing the same 15-song set as its opening show two nights before, the band treated the packed house at Youngstown, Ohio's Covelli Centre to a healthy dose of its excellent new album Firepower. Bent at the waist and seemingly reaching down to the depths of hell to summon his vocals, Rob Halford led the band through strong performances of classics such as "Painkiller" and rarities such as "Bloodstone" and "Saints in Hell."

As you can see in the photos below, the Metal God also showed off the latest additions to his impressive stage jacket collection -- favoring silver over black in most cases.

The health-related departure of longtime guitarist Glenn Tipton soon before the tour started meant that Richie Faulker -- who with seven years of service is now the veteran of the group's guitar duo -- understandably handled the lion's share of the solos, although he and Sneap did trade off in a more traditional Priest style of a few of the tracks.

Judas Priest's tour in support of Firepower -- which just became their highest-charting album ever -- is currently scheduled to wrap up on April 11 in Loveland, Col. You can get complete dates at their official website .

