History was made during this years NCAA March Madness Tournament. For the first time a 16-seed defeated a 1-seed in the first round. The improbability of that happening leading up to this years event led Little Caesars Pizza to make an exciting promise.

The rules of the contest are clearly stated on the company website.

Promotional Offer: The If Crazy Happens with Little Caesars Pizza Promotion (“Promotion”) will take place - if and only if - a #16 seed beats a #1 seed in the 2018 men’s college basketball tournament in the applicable games played on Thursday, March 15, 2018 or Friday, March 16, 2018 (“Conditional Event”). If and only if the Conditional Event takes place, Sponsor will give away free $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combos in accordance with these Terms & Conditions (“Terms”). If the Conditional Event takes place, Sponsor will give away one (1) $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo (“Promotional Item”), which includes four (4) slices of DEEP!DEEP!TM Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20 ounce Pepsi product, on April 2, 2018 (“Promotion Day”) to each family (defined below) who comes into a Participating Store (defined below) between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. (local time) and mentions this offer at the check-out counter.

The game that made Little Caesars pony up the lunch was #16 University of Maryland-Baltimore County and #1 Virginia. In order to cash-in you must place your order for the lunch combo no earlier than 11:30 a.m. and no later than 1:00 p.m. on April 2nd, 2018.

If you've never enjoyed the 'Hot and Ready' goodness of Little Caesars, this is your chance. There are a number of Little Caesars locations in the Mohawk Valley. Be sure to stop at one of these CNY locations.