Led Zeppelin will release an expanded box set version of their 1976 live album and concert film The Song Remains the Same later this year, complete with four previously unreleased live tracks, 5.1 sound and a host of other features.

The Song Remains the Same was recorded over a three-night stand at New York's Madison Square Garden in July 1973 at the conclusion of a North American tour in support of the band's Houses of the Holy album.

Previously unreleased outtakes of "Celebration Day," "Over the Hills and Far Away," "Misty Mountain Hop" and "The Ocean" have been integrated into the audio versions of The Song Remains the Same and are included as bonus clips on the DVD.

As Page has done with the rest of the band's back catalog in recent years, the guitarist oversaw the remastering for the new box set. He has changed the track sequence to allow the 29-minute version of "Dazed and Confused" to fit uncut onto one side of the vinyl edition of the album.

The Super Deluxe edition of The Song Remains the Same includes two CDs, four vinyl albums, two DVDs, a high-definition download card, a 28-page book featuring band photos, stills from the film and an essay from Cameron Crowe, and a replica of the program from the band's 1977 tour of Japan.

You can see the complete track listing below.

Atlantic / Swan Song

Atlantic / Swan Song

Led Zeppelin, 'The Song Remains the Same' Super Deluxe Track Listing

CD 1

1. "Rock And Roll"

2. "Celebration Day" (previously unreleased)

3. "Black Dog"

4. "Over The Hills And Far Away" (previously unreleased)

5. "Misty Mountain Hop" (previously unreleased)

6. "Since I’ve Been Loving You"

7. "No Quarter"

8. "The Song Remains The Same"

9. "The Rain Song"

10. "The Ocean" (previously unreleased)

CD 2

1. "Dazed And Confused"

2. "Stairway To Heaven"

3. "Moby Dick"

4. "Heartbreaker"

5. "Whole Lotta Love"

LP 1

Side A

1. "Rock And Roll"

2. "Celebration Day" (previously unreleased)

3. "Black Dog"

4. "Over The Hills And Far Away" (previously unreleased)

Side B

1. "Misty Mountain Hop" (previously unreleased)

2. "Since I’ve Been Loving You"

3. "The Ocean" (previously unreleased)

LP 2

Side A

1. The Song Remains The Same

2. The Rain Song

Side B

1. No Quarter

LP 3

Side A

1. Dazed And Confused

Side B

1. Moby Dick

LP 4

Side A

1. Stairway To Heaven

2. Whole Lotta Love

Side B

1. Heartbreaker

DVD 1

Led Zeppelin: The Song Remains The Same Film

DVD 2

Video extras including four performance outtakes that were not part of the original film: “Celebration Day,” “Over The Hills And Far Away,” “Misty Mountain Hop,” and “The Ocean.”

DVD 3

96kHz/24 bit 5.1 (DTS-HD Master Audio Surround) and stereo mixes (PCM Stereo and DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo

1. "Rock And Roll"

2. "Celebration Day" (previously unreleased)

3. "Black Dog" (Remastered)

4. "Over The Hills And Far Away" (previously unreleased)

5. "Misty Mountain Hop" (previously unreleased)

6. "Since I’ve Been Loving You"

7. "No Quarter"

8. "The Song Remains The Same"

9. "The Rain Song"

10. "The Ocean" (previously unreleased)

11. "Dazed And Confused"

12. "Stairway To Heaven"

13. "Moby Dick"

14. "Heartbreaker"

15. "Whole Lotta Love"