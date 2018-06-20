It seems that the Travel Channel has fallen in love with Utica. Not only were they at Boneyard BBQ this week, they are also making a stop once again at the Chesterfield Restaurant.

According to WKTV, Chesterfield Restaurant will also be featured once again on the Travel Channel. In the past they've been featured on 'Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern, but this time they will be featured on “The Zimmern List” which features all of Zimmern’s personal favorite foods.

Chesterfield is taking reservations for during the TV shoot on Thursday, which will be 5:30-7:30 p.m."

If you'd like to be part of the patrons at the restaurant while they are filming, make a reservation. You can call 315-732-9356 for reservations.