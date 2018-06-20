Paul McCartney has confirmed that work continued on the Beatles' 50th anniversary reissue of the White Album while he prepared Egypt Station, his first studio effort since 2013.

Producer Giles Martin, son of the late Beatles collaborator George Martin, first mentioned plans to reissue the band's 1968 self-titled release last summer.

"It's all in place," McCartney confirmed in a new talk with DIY. "I've just got a couple of essays [to approve]. It's all lined up and it's really good."

McCartney said going through the old tapes gave him a new appreciation for what the Beatles accomplished half a century ago. "Something sparks another memory, but it’s really nice because we were a great little band – I think we can agree on that," he said. "So, for me to be a part of that and to be remembering it is great; all these little things remind me of it and I do learn things."

McCartney announced Egypt Station earlier today; it's due in September. A release date for the White Album reissue hasn't been confirmed yet.

"The album itself is very cool and it sounds like you’re in the room; that’s the great thing about doing remasters," McCartney added. "But we’ve also got some demos of the songs, so you get things stripped right back to just John [Lennon]’s voice and a guitar. You just think, how fucking good was John?! Amazing. We were just doing it; it was amazing. We were having a good time."

