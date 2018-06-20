GlassBarge Makes 5 Stops In CNY Via The Erie Canal

The GlassBarge is part of the Erie Canal Bicentennial and is an all-electric floating glass-making studio that will offer free glassblowing demonstrations on the deck this summer.

150 years ago, in 1868, the Brooklyn Flint Glass Company relocated to Corning, via the New York Waterways, and evolved into the company known as Corning Incorporated. In celebration of the feat, a GlassBarge—a 30’ x 80’ canal barge equipped with CMoG’s patented all-electric glassmaking equipment will retrace the original voyage.

The four-month GlassBarge tour is traveling north on the Hudson River, and westward along the Erie Canal. It will make 30 stops along the way offering free glassblowing demonstrations from 11 am to 6 pm daily. Demos are about 30 minutes long and seating is limited so pre-register online for specific demonstration locations and times.

***NOTE: GlassBarge demos are only canceled in the event of thunderstorms and severe weather.

Complete GlassBarge Tour

May 17-28: Brooklyn Bridge Park – Pier 5, ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina

June 1-3: Yonkers – Yonkers Recreation Pier

June 8-10: Poughkeepsie – Victor C. Waryas Park

June 15-17: Kingston – Hudson River Maritime Museum

June 19: Catskill (no Lois McClure) – Historic Catskill Point

June 21-22: Troy – Riverfront Park

June 23-24: Waterford – Waterford Canal Welcome Center

June 27*: Amsterdam – Riverlink Park

June 28*: Canajoharie – Riverfront Park (Demo schedule may be shortened)

June 30-July 1: Little Falls – Little Falls Marina Rotary Park

July 3*: Ilion – Village of Ilion Marina

July 5*: Rome – Bellamy Harbor Park

July 7-8: Sylvan Beach – Dockwall in Sylvan Beach

July 13-15: – Paper Mill Island

July 18*: Lyons – Behind the Fire Department

July 20-22: Fairport – Packetts Landing

July 24*: Holley – Holley Canal Park

July 28-29: Lockport – Upson Park

July 31*: The Tonawandas – Gateway Harbor of the Tonawandas

August 3-5: Buffalo – Canalside

August 8*: Middleport – Middleport Harbor

August 11-12: Medina – Medina Canal Basin

August 17-19: Brockport – Brockport Welcome Center

August 22*: Spencerport – Spencerport Depot & Canal Museum

August 25-26: Pittsford – Carpenter Park at the Port of Pittsford

August 28*: Palmyra – Erie Canal Lock 29

September 1-3: Seneca Falls – Seneca Falls Canal Harbor

September 14-16: Watkins Glen – Seneca Lake Pier

September 22: Corning

Call 1-800-723-9156 for help in reserving your space. If you need to cancel your booking, email glassbarge@cmog.org