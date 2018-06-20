Charles The Emu On The Loose In Upstate New York
An emu named Charles escaped from a bird sanctuary outside Albany and remains missing. Could he be heading towards CNY?
Charles escaped from his enclosure at Berkshire Bird Paradise in Petersburgh, outside Albany, just on Tuesday this week. Would you spot him flying in the sky? Probably not! According to NY Upstate these birds actually don't fly.
Emus are large, flightless birds native to Australia. They can reach heights of 6 feet and run as fast as 30 mph"
The group asked anyone who sees him to call the sanctuary at 518-279-3801.