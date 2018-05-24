Watch James Hetfield Play Ghost’s ‘Cirice’

Hetfield has been a fan of the Swedish band for a number of years. “I heard the music first and I thought it was very great, very unique, very melodic and a breath of fresh air for metal," he said in 2011. "It reminded me a bit of '70s kind of rock that I liked, as well. So yeah, I love the band.”

Speaking during the radio show in which the Ghost leader confirmed his identity last year, Tobias Forge sent a message to his late brother, who was a big Metallica fan. “I sometimes meet some of your idols,” he said. “[Sex Pistol] Steve Jones interviewed me and he actually liked Ghost. I’ve gotten to know Metallica – I have James [Hetfield’s] number and we speak at times. You didn’t see that one coming! And I’ve just come home from a seven-week tour with Iron Maiden. Did I tell you about the Grammy? I got one of those. Mother is very proud and tells everyone who I am, even if it’s supposed to be a secret – but fuck that now, I suppose.”