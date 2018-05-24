Annual Bacon Festival Returns To Central New York

The annual Bacon Festival is returning and is your chance to enjoy some great bacon-infused dishes. The festival will take place in Clinton Square in Downtown Syracuse on Saturday, August 18th from Noon to 8 pm rain or shine.

Admission to the Bacon Festival is free and there is a ton of fun for kids and live music throughout the day. Visitors from all over New York wearing outfits that will bring a smile from ear to ear.

If you're not into the bacon dishes you'll find plenty of strips of bacon on a stick that you can snack on while you walk around.

After consuming as much bacon as you can it will be time to enjoy wine slushies and craft beer. There is bacon everywhere, live music, and games. This is one full day of fun that you won't want to miss.