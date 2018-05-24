Metallica have been rallying fans to join them in their first annual "Day of Service" yesterday (May 23) by volunteering to help out at food banks. The group encouraged fans to participate at any of the food banks they supported on their 2017 North American tour, offering links for information and the promise of an exclusive t-shirt marking the occasion. The group members themselves participated at the SF-Marin Food Bank on Wednesday (May 23), as seen in the KGO-TV news report above.

You can also see photos from the band's day below which show each of the members helping out with stocking and drummer Lars Ulrich presenting a check for $5,000 to the SF-Marin Food Bank to help in their future work.

The "Day of Service" is one of the initiatives of the band's new charitable branch, the All Within My Hands Foundation. Not only has the group been active in rallying donations to food banks in the U.S., but they followed suit on their recent European tour.

"Our primary thing for the last year has been, all over where Metallica goes to, to support local food banks. We write checks in every city. We just played a 39-day European tour where we wrote checks to the local food banks," says Ulrich to KGO-TV.

"A huge thank you to all of the Metallica fans who participated in our very first All Within My Hands Foundation Day of Service at food banks across the nation. We encourage all of the Metallica family to volunteer your time whenever you can as the good people who run these food banks always need assistance. Visit Feeding America to find a local food bank in your community in the U.S. and, for those living abroad, ask around to locate a food bank near you to lend a hand. Thank you all for making this happen," Metallica wrote as a nod of thanks to those who participated via their website and social media.

