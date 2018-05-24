Warner Bros. Shuffles ‘Godzilla 2,’ ‘Six Billion Dollar Man,’ and More Release Dates
It’s schedule reshufflin’ season, and Warner Bros. has joined the party of distribution studios changing their release calendars around. Some have been pushed back, some have been moved forward, and Mark Wahlberg’s The Six Billion Dollar Man has been pushed an entire year all the way to summer 2020.
The Six Billion Dollar Man, which stars Wahlberg as the hero of the classic sci-fi television show, has been moved from May 31, 2019, to June 5, 2020, the studio reported on Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film’s director Damian Szifron recently left the project, which Warner Bros. acquired in 2017 as The Weinstein Company was doing some hail mary asset selling to try to avoid bankruptcy.
Also among their schedule changes is The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, directed by Mike Flanagan, which will hit theaters on January 24, 2020. The movie is based on Stephen King’s recent sequel to his classic horror novel, which follows Danny Torrance as an adult alcoholic still dealing with the trauma of his childhood. Godzilla 2 has been moved from March 22, 2019 to the more attractive early summer season opening of May 31, 2019. And Crazy Rich Asians is coming out two days sooner on Wednesday, August 15 of this year.