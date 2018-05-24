It’s schedule reshufflin’ season, and Warner Bros. has joined the party of distribution studios changing their release calendars around. Some have been pushed back, some have been moved forward, and Mark Wahlberg’s The Six Billion Dollar Man has been pushed an entire year all the way to summer 2020.

The Six Billion Dollar Man, which stars Wahlberg as the hero of the classic sci-fi television show, has been moved from May 31, 2019, to June 5, 2020, the studio reported on Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film’s director Damian Szifron recently left the project, which Warner Bros. acquired in 2017 as The Weinstein Company was doing some hail mary asset selling to try to avoid bankruptcy.