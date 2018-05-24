Dave Grohl Still Can’t Listen to Nirvana

In a new interview with GQ, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl admitted that he still can’t listen to Nirvana’s music. “For years I couldn’t even listen to any music, let alone a Nirvana song,” explains Grohl. “When Kurt died, every time the radio came on, it broke my heart.”

He adds, “I don’t put Nirvana records on, no. Although they are always on somewhere. I get in the car, they’re on. I go into a shop, they’re on. For me, it’s so personal. I remember everything about those records; I remember the shorts I was wearing when we recorded them or that it snowed that day."

The rocker admits to still learning and discovering nuances in Cobain's words. "Still, I go back and find new meanings to Kurt’s lyrics," he says. "Not to seem revisionist, but there are times when it hits me. You go, ‘Wow, I didn’t realize he was feeling that way at the time.’”

Grohl also shares, “Nirvana, for me, was a personal revolution. I was 21. You remember being 21? You think you know it all. But you don’t. I thought I knew everything. And being in Nirvana showed me how little I really knew. They were some of the greatest highs of my life, but also, of course, one of the biggest lows. Those experiences became a footing or a foundation on how to survive.”

