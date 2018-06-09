Grateful Dead to Screen 1989 Concert in Theaters

Grateful Dead fans will soon be able to get together at cinemas around the country with their 8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies.

This year's event, presented by Fathom Events and Rhino Entertainment, will take place on Aug. 1 -- which would have been Jerry Garcia's 76th birthday -- at 7PM local time.

This year's show is the July 7, 1989, performance from JFK Stadium in Philadelphia, the last concert played at the venue, which, four years earlier, had hosted the U.S. version of Live Aid. At the time, the Dead were in the process of recording Built to Last; "Standing on the Moon" and "Blow Away" from that album made the set list. You can see the set list for the show below.

The concert almost didn't take place due to the numerous fire hazards and crumbling concrete in the 63-year-old stadium, but 20,000 people were already in the building by the time the problems were discovered. A no-smoking policy was also strictly enforced that night. The stadium was demolished in 1993.

“For nearly a decade now, fans have looked forward to the summer to get together with ‘family’ in movie theaters across the nation for the annual ‘meet-up,’” Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. “We’re proud to partner with Rhino again this year to bring this special event, featuring one of America’s most treasured rock bands, to some of the world’s most devoted fans.”

For a complete list of theaters showing the movie and to purchase tickets, visit Fathom Events' website.