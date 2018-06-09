Troy Van Leeuwen, the guitarist for Queens of the Stone Age, has purchased a secluded three-acre estate in Camarillo, Calif. He paid $1.85 million for the property, which is $55,000 over the asking price. You can check out pictures of it below.

The news was reported by the Los Angeles Times. According to the listing at Redfin, the property at 7169 Camino Las Ramblas sits at the end of a cul-de-sac that includes only three other homes. The 4,636-square-foot house, which was built in 2001, has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, a remodeled gourmet kitchen with granite counters and a marble back splash, a fully-stocked gym, gas and electric fireplaces and a three-car garage. Its master suite has been redesigned for a "spa-like experience," with heated floors, a steam shower and an oval-soaking tub. Both the kitchen cabinets and the living room built-ins are dark hardwood.

Outside includes has five "entertaining spaces," including a loggia, veranda, gazebo and an infinity pool with a spa and fountain. The natural landscaping both creates privacy and offers views of the mountains. The listing was held by Jeri Belzer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Earlier this year, Van Leeuwen placed his Glendale, Calif., on the market for $1.8 million. He purchased purchased the 2,921-square-foot, three-bed, four-bath Spanish Revival home, which was built in 1936, in 2014 for $1.4 million.