The surprises keep coming on the latest leg of the Guns N' Roses 'Not in This Lifetime...' tour. Just one show removed from breaking out a cover of the Velvet Revolver hit "Slither," the band has added another fresh track to the set, this time with "Shadow of Your Love," a song from the Appetite for Destruction era that hasn't been played in more than 30 years.

"We're gonna try something...ok?" frontman Axl Rose says in fan-filmed video of the performance from last night (June 6) which can be seen above. "If it doesn't work, just look at it like it was a bad dream; it never happened, it's not important."

It was hardly a nightmare though, as the audience at Dyrskuepladsen in Odense, Denmark were treated to a rip roaring version of the song, which is the lead single to the expanded edition of Appetite for Destruction, out later this month.

"Shadow of Your Love" is a song that has deep roots in GN'R lore, with former drummer Steven Adler claiming it was the first song they performed together as a band. Briefly considered for inclusion on G N' R Lies, the song has previously been available as a B-side, first on the 12” picture disc single for “It’s So Easy” in 1987 and then on the flip side to “Live and Let Die” in 1991. Upon it's official release as a single last month, "Shadow of Your Love" debuted at No. 31 on the Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

The Appetite for Destruction: Locked N' Loaded box set retails for $999 and is limited to just 10,000 units worldwide. The set includes a 96-page hardcover book filled with previously unreleased photos from Axl Rose's personal archive, four CDs totaling 73 tracks, 49 of which were previously unreleased (see the track listing below), lithographs, rings, buttons, patches, a turntable mat, plenty of vinyl, replica ticket stubs and still a lot more. Pre-orders for the set are being take at this location.

Guns return to the stage this Saturday (June 9) at the Download Festival. A full list of their upcoming shows can be found here.

