Behold the Silliest ‘Jurassic World’ Poster Ever

Finally someone gets it: We don’t go to see Jurassic Park for the humans. (Except Jeff Goldblum, but I think he’s part dinosaur anyway.) We go for the dinosaurs. The new Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom poster understands these films’ appeal. It is just dinosaurs. It’s like the Avengers: Infinity War poster, with all the heroes in very dramatic tableau, except it’s all the different dinosaurs with Blue, Chris Pratt’s raptor buddy, in the center.

Here’s the whole thing in all its wacky glory:

Universal

Even the tagline is funny in this context. “Life finds a way.” To do what? Take over a movie poster so that it’s just dinosaurs? This is like the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom poster from the universe where the old sitcom Dinosaurs is real.

I wasn’t convinced this was a genuine poster until I saw it retweeted by numerous accounts affiliated with the film. It’s an exclusive poster for the film from Fandango, where you can now buy your tickets to see a movie that apparently features many dinosaurs and absolutely no people of any kind. (Except Jeff Goldblum. I’m fairly confident he is still in it.)

I am now very much excited to see this movie and then go up to the box office after it is over and demand a refund because the poster only had dinosaurs but the movie itself had Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and other people with human flesh. That’s false advertising! Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens in theaters on June 22.