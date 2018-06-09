Watch Guns N’ Roses Debut Velvet Revolver’s ‘Slither’ in Concert

Guns N' Roses have added a cover of "Slither" by Velvet Revolver to their live repertoire, debuting their version of the song from the GNR offshoot band today during the opening show of their 2018 European tour. You can see fan-shot video of the performance below.

A 15-second video clip of Guns N' Roses rehearsing “Slither” – which you can see below – emerged earlier this weekend. Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan can be seen trying out the song on stage at Berlin’s Olympiastadion ahead of their performance there tonight (June 3).

“Slither” appeared on Velvet Revolver’s debut album Contraband, featuring GnR members Slash, McKagan and Matt Sorum alongside Scott Weiland and Dave Kushner. It won the band a Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance in 2005. Alternative Nation reported that “Slither” had appeared on GnR’s set list in 2016, but was never performed.

Weiland, who was fired by Velvet Revolver in 2008, died of a drugs overdose in 2015, aged 48. The surviving members of the band said in a statement at the time: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of our old friend and bandmate, Scott Weiland. We experienced a good chunk of life with Scott, and even in his darkest times, we all had hope and love for him. His artistry will live on, of that, there is no doubt.”

The latest stint of GnR’s Not in This Lifetime tour runs across Europe until July 24, followed by dates in Asia in November. It’s unlikely any of those appearances will feature co-founder Izzy Stradlin, who broke his long silence over his absence from the partial reunion last week, saying: “My non=participation was simply not being able to reach a happy middle ground through the negotiation process. That's life. Sometimes things don't work out."

Watch Velvet Revolver Perform 'Slither'