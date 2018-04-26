Fleetwood Mac Eager to Play Pre-Buckingham Songs on Upcoming Tour
The departure of Lindsey Buckingham from Fleetwood Mac has given the band an opportunity to shake up the set list for their upcoming tour.
In a new interview, Stevie Nicks said that they're going to be pulling songs from their entire history, not just the 1975-87 period where Buckingham was one of the three creative forces in the group.
“We were never able to do that since 1975 because certain people in the band weren’t interested in doing that,” she told Rolling Stone. “Now we’re able to open the set with a lot -- a raucous version of [1969’s] ‘Rattlesnake Shake’ or something. I’d also like to do [1970’s] ‘Station Man,’ which has always been one of may favorites. We’re definitely doing [1970’s] ‘Oh Well.’”
According to Setlist.fm, they haven't played "Station Man," found on 1970's Kiln House, since April 23, 1977. "Rattlesnake Shake," from 1969's Then Play On, was regularly performed on the Tango in the Night tour in 1987, which didn't feature Buckingham. But "Oh Well," also from Then Play On, was played regularly on 2009's Unleashed tour, and Mike Campbell, who will be playing guitar with Fleetwood Mac, performed it more than 100 times as a member of Tom Petty's Heartbreakers. Fleetwood Mac's tour doesn't begin until October, and they'll have two months of rehearsals leading up to it to build the set list.
Nicks admitted that it will be fascinating to see how their more obscure songs fits into their tried-and-true material. “There are 10 hits we have to do,” she noted. “That leaves another 13 songs if you want to do a three-hour show. Then you crochet them all together and you make a great sequence, and you have something that nobody has seen before except all the things they want to see are there. At rehearsal, we’re going to put up a board of 60 songs. Then we start with number one and we go through and we play everything. Slowly you start taking songs off and you start to see your set come together.”
Buckingham left Fleetwood Mac when he clashed with the others over when to start the tour, but Mick Fleetwood doesn't like the idea of saying he was fired. “Words like ‘fired’ are ugly references as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “Not to hedge around, but we arrived at the impasse of hitting a brick wall. This was not a happy situation for us in terms of the logistics of a functioning band. To that purpose, we made a decision that we could not go on with him. Majority rules in term of what we need to do as a band and go forward.”