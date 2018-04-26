Fleetwood Mac Eager to Play Pre-Buckingham Songs on Upcoming Tour

The departure of Lindsey Buckingham from Fleetwood Mac has given the band an opportunity to shake up the set list for their upcoming tour.

In a new interview, Stevie Nicks said that they're going to be pulling songs from their entire history, not just the 1975-87 period where Buckingham was one of the three creative forces in the group.

“We were never able to do that since 1975 because certain people in the band weren’t interested in doing that,” she told Rolling Stone. “Now we’re able to open the set with a lot -- a raucous version of [1969’s] ‘Rattlesnake Shake’ or something. I’d also like to do [1970’s] ‘Station Man,’ which has always been one of may favorites. We’re definitely doing [1970’s] ‘Oh Well.’”

Nicks admitted that it will be fascinating to see how their more obscure songs fits into their tried-and-true material. “There are 10 hits we have to do,” she noted. “That leaves another 13 songs if you want to do a three-hour show. Then you crochet them all together and you make a great sequence, and you have something that nobody has seen before except all the things they want to see are there. At rehearsal, we’re going to put up a board of 60 songs. Then we start with number one and we go through and we play everything. Slowly you start taking songs off and you start to see your set come together.”