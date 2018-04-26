We're learning more about the fatal motor vehicle crash that killed Whitesboro Police Officer Kevin Crossley.

New York State Police say Crossley was traveling at approximately 74 miles-per-hour when his vehicle was struck by pickup truck on the night of April 11, 2018. Based on an eye witness, and video evidence police retrieved from a nearby business, authorities say Crossley made a U-turn shortly before the deadly crash, and they believe he was likely ''pursuing a violator who was eastbound on Oriskany Boulevard,'' a release from NYSP states.

Crossley's died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The driver up the pickup truck, Nicole Moshier-Harris, 26, was ticketed in the accident for failure to yield right of way.