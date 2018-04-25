Norovirus Confirmed On Hamilton College Campus

Hamilton College has confirmed the presence of norovirus on the Clinton campus.

College officials say more than 50 students have become sick with symptoms consistent with the virus.

The college has implemented a plan to address it.

Cleaning of all public spaces, including classrooms, lounges and study rooms began on Wednesday is expected to take place into early Thursday morning.

Disinfectant wipes effective in killing the virus are also being provided to residence halls and offices throughout the campus.

The college’s two dining halls, diner, and the on-campus pub are being closed on a rotating basis for special cleaning.