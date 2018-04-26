Gus G Says Being Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Was ‘Dead End’ Job

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G said it was “a little bit of a relief” to be replaced by the returning Zakk Wylde last year, and admitted he felt like working with Osbourne was a “dead end.”

Wylde, who’d been ousted in favor of G in 2009, was called back up to take part in Osbourne’s farewell tour, which runs until 2020. “I cried myself to sleep for two months,” G laughed when asked by TrueMetal.it about his feelings on the change.

“Honestly, it was a little bit of a relief, because I was just kind of tired of waiting around for all these years, not hearing anything," he said. "Of course, he was very busy with Black Sabbath, I understand that, but … in between all of that there were these one-off shows popping up, and I had to make myself available for all that, but there was never any … I didn’t see stuff coming up for the future, you know?"

Still, G stressed that he “loved” being a member of Osbourne’s band. “In a way, it was a little bit of a dead end for me, speaking personally," he explained. "Of course, now he’s gonna go on a big tour again, do his farewell thing and … that’s great for him, but it wasn’t a creative thing for me.”

Asked about how he had been told that he would have time to himself during Sabbath’s farewell tour, G replied, “There was never any definite announcement … it was always like, ‘We’ll see what happens.’ That’s a bit of uncertainty right there, and I have my own band, I had stuff to do, but I could never really book stuff too far ahead into the future just in case something came up. It was really hard to get some info at some point.”