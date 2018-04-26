Applebee’s Offering Amazing Beverage Specials in May

It's going to get a little bit crazy in May. Or, maybe we should say a little bit loco. The month of May brings the Cinco de Mayo celebration. Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bars nationwide will be joining in the fun. And YOU benefit in Central New York and beyond.

The Applebee's restaurants in New Hartford, North Utica, Rome and Herkimer are included, as are two locations in the Syracuse area. So, you'll have lots of chances to go loco locally. Here are the deals you get in May:

First of all, Applebee's is extending its Dollarita special, with $1 margaritas through Cinco de Mayo, which, conveniently falls on a Saturday in 2018. And, for the entire month of May, they're offering $2 bottles of Dos Equis beer.

So, get out your sombrero and your serape and your piñata and head over to Applebee's and get into the Hispanic spirit (and into the Hispanic spirits) to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.