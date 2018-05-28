Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremonies Held In Utica
Wreath laying ceremonies were held at Utica's six military monuments on Memorial Day.
The wreath-laying ceremonies started at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Oneida Square.
Ceremonies were also held at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the POW-MIA Monument and the World War I, World War II/Korean War Monuments on the Parkway, the Purple Heart Park in West Utica and the All Veterans Memorial at Utica’s Main Post Office on Pitcher Street.
The ceremonies were sponsored by Utica Post 229.