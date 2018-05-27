As with the previous Star Wars Story, reactions to Solo are pretty…unenthusiastic…leading many fans and critics to ponder if Lucasfilm should even continue with this whole spinoff thing. Seemingly sensing a disturbance in the Force, Lucasfilm is doing their best to restore balance by hiring James Mangold to direct a Boba Fett spinoff.

While we wait to find out if the studio will get it together and just make a damn Lando Calrissian movie with Donald Glover (instead of a pair of potential Solo sequels), The Hollywood Reporter brings word of an exciting development: Logan director James Mangold has signed on to write and direct a spinoff centered around fan-favorite bounty hunter character Boba Fett.

X-Men franchise writer and Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg was previously rumored to be working on a Boba Fett standalone movie, and THR speculates that these may be connected as Mangold worked closely with Kinberg on Logan.

Boba Fett’s standalone project is one of a few Star Wars spinoffs in the works; Stephen Daldry remains in talks to direct an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie, though a writer has yet to be hired for that project.

Mangold’s hiring inspires complicated feelings: Although I admire his work and particularly adored Logan, he’s still…a white man. And despite Kathleen Kennedy’s repeated assurances that they will hire a woman to direct a Star Wars movie, there is little evidence to suggest that they are actively working to achieve this goal. (Announcing the hiring of Jon Favreau to develop a live-action series on International Women’s Day was especially crummy.)