Elton John to Perform at Royal Wedding

Elton John will perform at the royal wedding in London on Saturday during the festivities celebrating the marriage of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, TMZ reports.

Although it’s not yet known whether he’ll play during the ceremony itself or at the party afterward – or even both – it does explain why two of his Las Vegas residency concerts were moved several months ago because of an unspecified “scheduling conflict.”

John has a long association with the British royal family, having collaborated with Harry’s mother, Princes Diana, to promote AIDS awareness and research. He performed a new version of his classic song “Candle in the Wind” at her funeral in 1997.

“They’re very special to me because of their mother,” he said of Harry and his older brother William in January. “She was just loved by people because she had that great ability – which her son, Prince Harry, has inherited – where she could walk into a room full of people and make them feel at ease, as if she’d known them all her life.”

He added that he had met with Harry soon after his engagement last year. “I could tell that he was totally in love," John said. "He didn’t really discuss much personally, but he said, ‘I’m in love,’ and I thought, ‘Good for you.’ Both of those buys seem to be ecstatically happy and that’s all you want people to be.”