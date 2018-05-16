Village Of Clayville Playground Destroyed By Vandals

Kids who play at the playground in the village of Clayville might have to find a new place to play this summer. The Mayor feels the park could be closed throughout the summer.

According to WKTV, Clayville Mayor Terry Dote reports there is at least $7,500 worth of damage to the playground equipment, picnic tables, trash cans and more.

He says picnic tables were smashed, holes were burned into some of the playground equipment, and trash cans, which were attached to the ground, were uprooted.

The playground is currently closed, and Dote says it will most likely remain closed through the summer. Anybody with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 315-736-8364, or call Mayor Dote at 315-723-9394.