Neil Young to ‘Live’ on Expanded Archive Website

Neil Young said he was withdrawing from social media in order to focus on his Neil Young Archives website, where, starting June 1, fans will be able to get “the best” of him.

While parts of the site will remain free, Young will introduce a membership charge of $1.99 per month or $19.99 per year, which will entitle members to access archive and new material, concert tickets and special online events before anyone else. “I appreciate you and want you to always have the first choice,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

“I want to share with you that I have made a place for my music to live,” he wrote. “It will also be the place where I live on the web. I won’t be here. I wanted a place where I could hear my music from the very beginning, from the high school bands I was in, to my latest recordings-audio and visual. I wanted to be able to hear it all, all the sound, all the sound I heard when I made those records and poured my heart and soul into every one, the good and the bad, the great and the ‘should be gone’. They are all there in the new place. A giant time machine cabinet.”

Young noted that he plans to personally interact on the site every day, “writing, ruminating and rambling,” with offerings including a song of the day and articles in the Times-Contrarian online newspaper. “There are files and files for years and years, all full of music,” he said. “Albums and tracks, bits and pieces, manuscripts and art, film and video. I live there. Each song is being backed up with the archival material that relates to it and to the creation of it, from song writing to band jams, the history of this music is there. It’s never finished, it is huge and growing. We work night and day expanding the window you can see this archival stuff through.”