Man Offers Half a Pizza on CNY Facebook Garage Sale Page

You can find some great deals and some unusual items on Central New York Facebook garage sale pages, but the item one man offered might take the...pie.

Rob WIlliams is offering half a pizza on the Utica, Whitesboro, New Hartford NY Garage Sale Facebook page. According to the item description, Rob says "I have half of a plain pizza for sale. I couldn’t finish it all and I don’t want to waste it. I Payed $17 for the whole pizza so I’ll let it go for $7."

Credit: Rob Williams via Facebook Garage Sale

The item was originally listed a few days ago, so it's hard to say whether the half a pizza is still available - Rob may have gotten hungry, or friends could have stopped by with a bad case of the munchies.

In any case, it looks like Rob has a number of people interested in his half a pizza, but perhaps no offer was as enticing as the one from Chris Van Slyke, who offered to trade a roll of toilet paper for the pizza, minus all but one square of toilet paper. We're not sure if that's a fair trade, since a toilet paper roll is so much more versatile than half a pizza - so seller and buyer beware.

Credit: Chris Van Slyke via Facebook garage Sale

If you're considering buying the pizza, I've got the half a cup of cold coffee leftover from this morning that might go perfectly with it. I'm open to offers.

What's the craziest thing you've ever seen listed for sale online?

