Out-of-Control Car Hits Two Houses on Binghamton’s West Side

A husband and wife received a rude awakening when a Cadillac slammed into their home's porch on the West Side of Binghamton.

The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday when the southbound car veered off Schiller Street, grazing a utility pole, striking the porch and then hitting a neighboring house.

John Young and his wife were asleep just a few feet away from where the car hit the porch of the home where they have lived for decades.

Young said the crash "sounded like an explosion." He was shocked when he saw what had happened to his porch and the heavily-damaged car that also struck a neighboring house.

A Binghamton firefighter examines a car that hit houses on Schiller Street on May 16, 2018. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

The driver of the car apparently escaped serious injury.

Young said "we were lucky and he was lucky." He noted a large piece of wood from his porch went through the car's windshield on its passenger side.

Binghamton police Wednesday afternoon were unable to say whether any tickets would be issued as a result of the crash investigation.

