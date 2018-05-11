Eagles Tour ‘Healing and Comforting’ for Glenn Frey’s Family

After Glenn Frey's death, it seemed likely that the Eagles were finished, but after augmenting their lineup with Vince Gill and Frey's son Deacon filling in, they've started a new chapter — and it's one that's helping the Frey family heal from their loss.

In fact, as Billboard notes, Deacon Frey isn't the only member of the family who's been helping out on the tour — his sister Taylor is also part of the crew, working as a road manager for the band. And although she admits it was difficult to get through the group's first few shows after Glenn's death, Frey's widow Cindy insists this ongoing Eagles revival is an important rite of passage for his survivors.

"In a deep sort of weird way, it’s a way of healing and living through grief for our family," she explained. "It’s a family reunion for all of us and we’re all doing it together. I don’t know that there’d be anything else we could do that’d make us move through our grief in this way. As painful as it is at times, it’s also deeply healing and comforting. It sort of makes us feel closer."

The experience is understandably slightly different for Deacon, who described the responsibility of helping perform his father's parts as "really scary and really exciting." But as Cindy Frey went on to point out, watching their son perform is just one more part of what makes this incarnation of the Eagles special for her.