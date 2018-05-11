On Tuesday night Warner Bros. officially announced Downey Jr. and Law will return for a third Sherlock Holmes film, set to open Christmas 2020. It’s been seven years since we last saw the duo suit up as Holmes and Dr. Watson, respectively, in the Guy Ritchie sequel Game of Shadows. There are no details on the plot yet, but a third film has been in the works for some time. Various writers have tried their hands at the screenplay, including Rogue One‘s Gary Whitta and Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Nicole Perlman back in 2016, but now the studio is said to be working with a script by Narcos co-creator and NBC Hannibal writer Chris Brancato, according to Deadline. It’s not known yet if Ritchie will return to direct, but original producers Susan Downey, Joel Silver, and Lionel Wigram are back for the sequel.