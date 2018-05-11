New York Home To World’s Largest Pet Cemetery

New York very well may be the home of the next pet cemetery remake. Why's that? We are currently home to the Hartsdale Pet Cemetery, which is home to nearly 80,000 pets.

Seriously, 80,000 pets from dogs, cats, rabbits, reptiles and even a lion cub are buried at the Hartsdale Pet Cemetery. The final resting place started as a simple act of kindness in 1896, and is still strong today:

Here at the Hartsdale Pet Cemetery and Crematory, our people understand how sad a time it is for pet owners. That’s why, at every step of the way, we provide our services in a caring, compassionate and thoughtful way. We listen, we explain, we offer a variety of options. We never push. We are proud of our long history of both kindness and excellence."

This New York pet cemetery is a little over three and a half hours away from Utica. It offers cremations, transportation, and burials. Not only does the cemetery offer a final resting place for your pet, it also has a national monument on it's grounds: The War Dog Memorial. It was erected in 1923.

The historic sculpture is listed in the art inventories catalog of the Smithsonian American Art Museum and is described as follows: “A German Shepherd wearing a Red Cross blanket stands on a rough-hewn boulder. The dog stands in an alert stance with head and ears perked up and tail extended nearly straight. A canteen and helmet lie below the dog’s front paws. The helmet has an indentation, possibly representative of a shrapnel hole.”"

Hartsdale’s War Dog Memorial is a landmark in Westchester County and is included in the Westchester County Office of Tourism’s website. The original cost of the monument was $2,500.

Would you bury your pets here?