An arrest has been made in connection with the May 8th robbery of the Fastrac on Oneida Street in Utica.

According to Utica Police, soon after the robbery another incident took place in the vicinity of the convenience store.

Patrol Officers then located a male matching the description of the alleged robber, stopped him and ultimatley positively identified him. During a search of the suspect, a quantity of narcotics was discovered in his pocket.

Utica Police Department

31-year-old Davon Garry was arrested and brought to police headquarters. He was then transported to St. Elizabeth's for an unrelated medical issue. While at the hospital Garry escaped custody by kicking out a bathroom window and fleeing the area.