Best Date and Time to Catch Fish in CNY

You know the best time to fish is at sunrise and sunset, but do you know the best days to fish?

The sun, the moon, and the weather are a few of the factors that affect our fishing. Fish tend to be more active at sunrise and sunset, and the best fishing is between the new moon and the full moon.

According to fishing lore, these are the best days to wet your line:

May 15–29

June 13–28

July 12–27

August 11–26

September 9–24

October 8–24

November 7–23

December 7–22

Farmers Almanac suggests using crickets, mill worms, shrimp, chicken liver, and minnows. Share some of your secrets in the comments below.