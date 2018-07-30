Ex-Guns N’ Roses Guitarist DJ Ashba Arrested for DUI

DJ Ashba , who spent six years as the lead guitarist in Guns N' Roses , has been arrested on charges of DUI in his hometown of Fairbury, Ill.

According to TMZ , Ashba -- who was also in the Nikki Sixx side project Sixx: A.M. -- was pulled over on July 27 after failing to stop at a stop sign. When he "showed signs of impairment," he was given a sobriety test and subsequently taken into custody.

Ashba was in Fairbury to play the national anthem at the Prairie Dirt Classic, which was held at the local speedway and shown on pay-per-view. His Twitter feed makes several references to the event, both before and after, but there has been no statement about the arrest.

Some of Ashba's other tweets last week caused concern among fans after he wrote , "Completely gutted n shocked. #peaceoutworld.” That tweet has since been deleted.

Ashba quit Guns N' Roses in July 2015 so that he could devote more time to Sixx: A.M. as they prepared to release two albums in 2016 and spend the next two years touring behind them. The first release, Prayers for the Damned Vol. 1 , arrived in April 2016 and its companion, Prayers for the Blessed Vol. 2 , came out seven months later.

Earlier this year, Ashba announced that Sixx: A.M. were on an indefinite hiatus. "We did an extensive amount of touring and when we got off, we all felt like, 'You know what? Let's take a good break here and it gave everybody time to kind of go do their things, the separate things that we wanted to do," he said .

Ashba and Sixx: A.M singer James Michael have since gone on to a new project called Pyromantic. "What we went after is a great blend of dance, rock and pop, and you kind of throw that in a blender," he said. "I would say that's pretty much what Pyromantic sounds like."