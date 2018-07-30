NYSDOT Traveler Advisory: Temporary Lane Closure in Utica
The New York State Department of Transportation has announced a temporary lane closure that will impact travel in the City of Utica.
The Traveler Advisory is the result of a temporary lane closure of the ROUTE 12N OFF RAMP TO ROUTE 5A WEST in the City of Utica, Oneida County.
According to the Utica Police Department's Facebook page, The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Utica Regional Office has issued the following traveler advisory for motorist in the City of Utica, Oneida County:
Starting, Monday, July 30 through Friday, August 3, 2018 starting at 7:00PM till 6:00AM the Route 12 north off ramp acceleration lane to Route5A/Oriskany Street west will be closed to traffic due to bridge painting operations.