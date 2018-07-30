Frances Bean Cobain Won’t Look Through Kurt Cobain’s Journals

The fascination with Kurt Cobain hasn't abated in the years since his death, but the singer's daughter Frances Bean Cobain takes issue with some of what has been revealed to the public over the years. Speaking at the opening of the "Growing Up Kurt Cobain" exhibition in Ireland, Frances revealed her decision to avoid the singer's journals as well as her regrets concerning the Montage of Heck documentary that she helped to release.

Cobain says that she has shied away from reading Kurt's personal journals, telling the Independent , “I don’t look through his journals. It feels too intimate. I am really regretful that my mom [ Courtney Love ] put them out there. I know it was her way of trying to contribute his personal thoughts and I know that people really want to know that.”

She continued, “I can’t imagine being dead and having people know my intimate thoughts. What an invasion of privacy, I don’t think it is merited especially since in his art he decided not to put out that thinking. It is a different thing to get to know him through this art, a deliberate public extension of himself.”

She concluded, “As an artist you sign an unspoken contract putting your art into the custody of everybody else. That’s the deal with being an artist. I really enjoy his art but I find it is a lot harder to connect to his private journals.”

Cobain also spoke of her problems with the Montage of Heck documentary, explaining, “That movie ended up being not what I wanted it to be…the first half of the movie is really beautiful; the second half, we all ended up hating Kurt. We were all like, ‘You whiny little b***h. What is wrong with you?’ That wasn’t reflective of what we were trying to convey.”

Frances, who was a co-executive producer on the film, adds, “I regret not being in a headspace to be more involved. I was on a lot of drugs. I was not present. I was not capable of having authentic input.” Back in February, Frances posted about passing her two year "sober" anniversary. See her comments on the anniversary here .

