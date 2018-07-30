Find Out How Haunted The Adirondacks Really Are
Did you know that tales of murder and crimes have left their ghostly imprints in the Adirondacks? One train ride will teach you all the tales.
The Adirondack Scenic Railroad is hosting 4 more Thendara’s Haunted History Evening Excursions. Take the ghostly ride on Saturday August 18th, Saturday September 1st, Saturday September 22nd, and Saturday October 13th. That means, you are riding a train through some of the most haunted parts of the Adirondack park:
Disembark the train and follow our guides on a walking trail into the forest for a thrill tour like no other. The stories are derived from the book, Haunted Old Forge, where spirits linger on the pine-covered slopes of the Adirondack Mountains that surround Old Forge. The Drive-Thru Theatre group will help us take you on a chilling journey into the paranormal history of the Adirondacks."
Tickets are $25 per ticket and can be bought online. However, they are offering a 10% Military discount valid for active Military member and veterans only.
