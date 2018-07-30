Find Out How Haunted The Adirondacks Really Are

Did you know that tales of murder and crimes have left their ghostly imprints in the Adirondacks ? One train ride will teach you all the tales.

The Adirondack Scenic Railroad is hosting 4 more Thendara’s Haunted History Evening Excursions . Take the ghostly ride on Saturday August 18th, Saturday September 1st, Saturday September 22nd, and Saturday October 13th. That means, you are riding a train through some of the most haunted parts of the Adirondack park:

Disembark the train and follow our guides on a walking trail into the forest for a thrill tour like no other. The stories are derived from the book, Haunted Old Forge, where spirits linger on the pine-covered slopes of the Adirondack Mountains that surround Old Forge. The Drive-Thru Theatre group will help us take you on a chilling journey into the paranormal history of the Adirondacks."

Tickets are $25 per ticket and can be bought online . However, they are offering a 10% Military discount valid for active Military member and veterans only.

