An Oriskany man is dead following a day trip to an island on the Hinckley Reservoir.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, witnesses reported seeing 34-year-old Michael Litz enter the water in a channel on the east side of the island facing Trails End Campground.

Witnesses also say Litz, who was a short distance from shore, encountered unknown distress and struggled to swim.

He was extracted from the water and a near by medical provider, also on the island, assisted with CPR. He was then transported to St. Elizabeth's where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident appeared to have occurred at a depth in excess of six feet of water and Litz was not wearing a personal flotation device. The investigation is ongoing.