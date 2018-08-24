Community Mourns Death of Canastota Teen

Family and friends are mourning the death of a Canastota teen. 16 year-old Colby Stevens was killed Thursday afternoon (Aug 23) after crashing into a tree on Lewis Point Road according to the Oneida Disptach .

Stevens was a Junior at Canastota Central School who lived in Oneida according to his Facebook page . Canastota Superintendent June Clark informed parents and students of the sand news on the school's website .

Dear Families & School Community, It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you of the death of one of our students. Junior Coby Stevens was killed earlier today in a one-vehicle accident. Our deepest condolences go out to Coby’s family in the face of what can only be described as an unimaginable loss. Please keep the Stevens and Appler families in your thoughts and prayers.

Crisis counselors will be available Friday at the school starting at 9:30am.

A passenger in Stevens' truck was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

This is the second life gone too soon in the last month. 16 year-old Jonathan Beach of Waterville was killed after crashing into a tree in Sangerfield in July.