If Suspiria isn’t your most anticipated movie of the fall already, it’s about to be. Luca Guadagnino ’s reimagining of the Dario Argento horror favorite has witches, it has Tilda Swinton rocking the most stylish Snuggie of all time , it’s got a Thom Yorke score, it’s got witchy interpretive dancing, and now it has a haunting trailer.

The first teaser gave us a taste of the new Suspiria , but the full trailer makes it pretty clear that Gudagnino’s version isn’t remake, but very much his own thing. It wastes no time introducing us to its trio of witchy mothers, as an old psychotherapist says in the footage. (That old guy is supposedly played by a German actor named Lutz Ebersdorf, but after some previous investigating , I don’t buy it.)

Things only get terrifying and demented from there. The score croaks and clangs over the soundtrack, a body levitates along a doorway, another crawling body seems to be without full limbs, and one shot of a deformed face made me cover my mouth and gasp. I will be watching this trailer on loop until this movie enters my brain.

Here’s the full synopsis:

A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the troupe’s artistic director (Swinton), an ambitious young dancer (Johnson), and a grieving psychotherapist (Ebersdorf). Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.

Like I said, if this trailer doesn’t get you insanely hyped for this movie, nothing will. Suspiria also stars Chloe Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, and the original film‘s Jessica Harper. Amazon Studios also announced that Suspiria will haunt the souls of New York and Los Angeles audiences one week early, with a limited release on October 26. The rest of the country can experience the culty dancing on November 2.