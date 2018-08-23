Herkimer College Warns Of Local Scam

Herkimer College took to Facebook to warn the public, and students, of a phone scam going on.

According to Herkimer College , a phone scam is happening where people are impersonating SUNY admissions representatives and asking for sensitive personal information.

If you receive one of these calls, please hang up and do not provide any information. If you are unsure, please hang up and reach out to our Admissions Office directly at 315-574-4028 or admissions@herkimer.edu. Should you receive a phone call from Herkimer College, please be advised that we will never request sensitive information, such as your social security number, over the phone. Please also be advised that SUNY does not contact students on behalf of Herkimer College."

There has been no report of what number shows up, but watch out!