Herkimer College Warning Of Phone Scam Targeting Students

SUNY is contacting neighboring colleges, including Herkimer College to notify them of a phone scam that is currently targeting students by impersonating SUNY admissions representatives and seeking personal information. They are advising that no one should provide that information and should instead call their admissions office directly. They are also stated that SUNY does not contact students on behalf of Herkimer College.