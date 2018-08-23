Chrissie Hynde Discovered the Rolling Stones From Rejected Single

In the days before Chrissie Hynde had any real musical ambitions, she encountered a Rolling Stones track that “changed everything” because a local radio station had rejected it for airplay.

As the Pretenders leader revealed to Uncle Joe Benson on the Ultimate Classic Rock Nights radio show, she was around 14 years old in 1964, attending her local swimming pool, when she found the record in the venue’s jukebox.

“I very well remember the first Rolling Stones record I ever saw,” Hynde said. “It was a single and it was ‘I Just Want to Make Love to You.’ … I think what happened was, a local radio station would just give away singles. I think that one was maybe too risque for the nature of the lyric or something, I don’t know. But I got it – I got the single – and I can remember so well, I stared at that picture for hours and hours and hours, and that kind of changed everything ... from that period in rock.”

Hynde was already playing baritone ukulele by that time, and soon progressed to guitar. “I didn’t really think that I could really get in the game, being a girl and stuff,” she recalled. “But I loved it. I had a friend, who’s still a pal, my friend Diane, she also had a guitar. We kinda felt like we were the Smothers Brothers. It never got out of the bedroom or anything, but it was that sort of thing. … Songs that you are never going to hear me do again!”

Be sure to listen to Ultimate Classic Rock Nights on more than 50 stations across the U.S. from 7PM until midnight, Monday through Friday. You can see the list of radio stations where it airs here .