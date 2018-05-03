The Boy Scouts of America is changing the name of it's iconic scouting program, to reflect the organization's decision to admit girls.

The Boy Scouts of America announced that they're changing the name of the iconic Boy Scouts program for older scouts from the age of 11 to 17 to Scouts BSA beginning in 2019. The name change comes after The Boy Scouts of America decided to admit girls to the scouting program. The organizations name, and the Cub Scout name will not change. This will include troops that are a part of Central New York's Leatherstocking Region.

On the Leatherstocking Region Facebook page, the post relating the name change didn't prompt much discussion, registering only 7 reactions - 2 were "angry" and 2 were "sad."

Is this change going to start a battle of the scouts?

The Girl Scouts - known for their cookies, campfires, and empowerment of girls said - in a statement to 'Fast Company' from their CEO, Sylvia Acevedo, that the Girls Scouts are "the premier leadership development organization for girls. We are, and will remain, the first choice for girls and parents who want to provide their girls opportunities to build new skills, explore STEM and the outdoors, participate in community projects, and grow into happy, successful, civically engaged adults."

The reaction on social media has been mixed - and even celebrities are weighing in:

Is the name change an effort to be more inclusive on the part of the Boy Scouts or is it just - as one commenter pointed out - a way to maintain their ranks by recruiting from a wider pool? Do you think it's fair that Girl Scouts still won't admit boys? What do you think?