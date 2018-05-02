Yes Tour Will Feature Tony Kaye as ‘Special Guest’

Keyboardist Tony Kaye will rejoin Yes on every date of their upcoming 50th anniversary tour as a special guest. Kaye co-founded the band and played on its first three albums, and then returned to the lineup in the '80s.

Yes also revealed details about some of the other guests who will take part in the trek and announced a new vinyl box set comprised of remixes by Steven Wilson of five of their seminal albums.

Kaye helped form the group with Chris Squire, Jon Anderson, Peter Banks and Bill Bruford, but was fired during the sessions for Fragile, reportedly for his unwillingness to complement his piano and organ work with synthesizers, and replaced by Rick Wakeman. But in 1982, after the band had broken up, Kaye reconnected with Squire, who was working on a new project with Trevor Rabin called Cinema. Anderson was eventually brought in to sing on the sessions, and Yes were reborn with the smash LP 90125. Kaye left the band again in 1995, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Yes in 2017.

Roger Dean, whose artwork graced many of Yes' album covers, will appear at the merchandise table on several dates on the tour, selling special prints, including a limited edition of his famous cover for Relayer. A U.S. fan convention will be held at the Foundry in Philadelphia on July 21 to coincide with Yes' two-night stand at the Fillmore. Patrick Moraz, who played keyboards on Relayer, and former touring keyboardist Tom Brislin will also perform.

Arriving June 29 is Yes: The Steven Wilson Remixes, a six-LP box set containing new mixes of The Yes Album, Fragile, Close to the Edge, Tales From Topographic Oceans and Relayer. It's housed in a case featuring artwork by Dean, who also created new covers for Close to the Edge and Tales From Topographic Oceans.

Yes' 50th anniversary tour begins June 5 at the Arcade Theatre in St. Charles, Ill., and ends July 28 at the Atlanta Symphony Hall. You can see all the dates below.