Is it that much of a Hot Take™️ to suggest that Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian is the reason to see Solo: A Star Wars Story? Sure, there’s young Chewie, and that badass new character played by Thandie Newton, and okay, Phoebe Waller-Bridge voicing a droid is pretty cool, too. But, as evidenced by this new featurette, Donald Glover’s Lando is the real draw here.

In the new video, Glover gives us a guided tour of the Millennium Falcon — MTV Cribs-style. And this isn’t Han Solo’s Millennium Falcon. This is Lando’s Millennium Falcon. As such, it’s cleaner and cooler than it’s ever looked before. It even has a special armoire just for Lando’s capes. His capes! There’s also a bed befitting Lando’s suave and sexy style, a cocktail bar, and a place for Lando to listen to music (or podcasts about true interstellar crime, or whatever).

This isn’t a particularly revealing featurette, but as far as behind-the-scenes sneak peeks go, it’s fantastic. I mean, how often do you actually watch these videos? It’s about damn time that someone catered to our (okay, my) interests.